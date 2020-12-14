Occasionally, someone compiles a list of the most inconsequential research projects ever paid for with taxpayer dollars. They don’t have to dig deep. The one I remember most succinctly was a federal study which measured how fast various brands of catsup (or ketchup) would flow downhill. I’ve no idea why someone thought that needed to be researched. Likely, it was some bureaucrat’s attempt to ensure upstart brands or store brands measured up to some standard they were attempting to establish. No one likes runny catsup.
I’m sure the catsup researchers thought their project was worthwhile. I’m sure street jugglers view their profession as being vital to a healthy society, as well. But in my opinion, the importance of both jugglers and catsup science falls a bit short of discovering a vaccine for COVID-19 or even a treatment for acne.
A recent release announcing a government funded research grant for studying microplastics in Lake Superior caught my eye. Really?
Now I’m no fan of plastic litter floating in the ocean, the Great Lakes or my favorite farm pond. It doesn’t matter if it’s a plastic water bottle, drinking straw or a tiny strand the size of a whisker shed from a fleece jacket. I don’t like it there any more than I like runny catsup.
Initial studies of floating plastic in the upper Midwest hoped to find floating islands of plastic debris out in the middle of the Great Lakes, the equivalent of the floating litter caught in ocean current swirls. It wasn’t there. What was found was windblown plastic trash eventually floats ashore somewhere or sinks to the bottom. Neither is good.
The bulk of what was found was tiny pieces of plastic floating around in the lakes. Called microplastics, these are fibers shed from fleece clothing or eroded from larger chunks of plastic. Once there, this mini-litter does... well, no one has ever definitively proven they do much of anything. That’s what the research hopes to discover.
No dead fish or birds have ever shown up, clogged with microplastics. In fact, though I and others agree it would be better if there were no microplastics in the environment, smashed bugs on vehicle windshields are likely a larger environmental problem - to the bugs, not the windshields.
So how big is the problem? A recent study - actually the one which prompted the Minnesota legislature to fork over nearly a half million dollars for further research - showed 22,000 “chunks” of microplastic floating in one square kilometer of Lake Superior.
That sounds like a lot so I tried to break it down. Since the most common microplastic litter found in that sweep of the lake was miniscule “hairs” most likely shed from fleece clothing, I tried to determine how many of these hairs were in a fleece jacket. I hoped to say that’s the same as a half a jacket worth - or perhaps (and more likely) three or four square inches worth - probably less. That determination proved impossible.
So I came at the problem from a different angle. A square kilometer is roughly 250 acres. Divide 22K by 250 and you’ll find 88 microplastic particles in an acre. That still sounds somewhat substantial. Let me break it down even more. There are 43,560 square feet in one acre. So divide 88 by the 43.5K and find .002 per square foot. Even that number doesn’t really pop so consider this. Let’s say the average home has 2000 square feet in it. So multiply that and my conclusion is the average home would have four pieces of microplastic in it. I can guarantee, my house has more than four.
My point isn’t to belittle any potential hazards caused by plastic, plastic litter or stray microplastics in the environment. It’s more important than how fast catsup runs. My point is realistically, there are innumerable other issues of concern highly trained researchers could be spending time and money.