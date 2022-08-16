Mike Davis, Kentland Task Force Director, Economic Development, recently received a check from Jim Schoen, Kentland Rotary Club Grant Director. The check is the culmination of a matching grant with Rotary District 6540. New playground equipment for the new park was identified in the grant application. Proceeds for the local match are from past Kentland Rotary Club Pancake Breakfasts.
The next pancake breakfast will include the Early Bird Drawing Prize included with the golf cart raffle. The Rotary Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center