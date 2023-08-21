Little Wigglers is returning to KPL this fall every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Little Wigglers is a parent and me group for children ages 0-2. The program features open play, story circle time and sensory stimulation play. Children will learn valuable social skills by playing with other children such as sharing and working together. Parents can socialize with other parents while interacting with their children in a safe learning environment. Little Wigglers is at 5pm CST upstairs in the library's children's department.
Little Wigglers program returns to Kentland Public Library
