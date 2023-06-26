Kent LaFlech gave a report to the Kentland Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 0 during the weekly luncheon meeting. The local Rotary club membership sponsors the charter for the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #149. Boy Scout members from multiple troops will be traveling by train to Northern New Mexico to the Philmont Scout Ranch. While there the combined troop will challenge themselves to hike 29 miles at elevations near 10,000 feet with a 40-pound backpack. The items they will be carrying will be everything they will need for a three-day hike for wilderness survival training.
Program highlights include learning muzzle loading gunmanship, and tomahawk throwing. The troop will visit the first confirmed T-Rex track in the world and tour petroglyphs left by the Ancestral Puebloan people. The troop will learn the importance of conservation while working on an archeological dig to discover more clues about a people dating back to 1300 CE.