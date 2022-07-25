At Kentland Rotary Club’s Tuesday, July 19th noon meeting, Rotarians heard from Amanda LaFlech, a massage therapist since 2003, according to information from the club.
Mrs. LaFlech shared with the members that massages lower blood pressure, relieves pain, energizes the body, and improves one's overall health. She offers Swedish massages one of the most common types of massages that one can get. A full body massage usually lasts about 50-55 minutes. She works by appointment out of Hair Haven by Becca located in downtown Kentland.