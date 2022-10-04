1

Pictured with Jill Mullikan-Deneau is Greg Hall, Manager Quality Engineering at Viscase.

 Photo contributed

The Kentland Rotary Club met at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center for their weekly noon luncheon together on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ms. Jill Mullikan-Deneau, Premium Water Plant Manager, gave a presentation on the former Ice River Springs water plant, according to a news release.

The plant manager mentioned that the owners of the former plant were Canadian. The business is now owned by a domestic company that is supplied by mostly state-side businesses. The new business offers a larger single-use bottle for use by large groups such as an office setting. The plant bottled and shipped 9.9 million cases of water this past year and have projected a 12 million cases need for next year. Jill mentioned a timely fact, “In fact, it is not unusual to support hurricane relief efforts from the Kentland plant.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos