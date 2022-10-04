The Kentland Rotary Club met at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center for their weekly noon luncheon together on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ms. Jill Mullikan-Deneau, Premium Water Plant Manager, gave a presentation on the former Ice River Springs water plant, according to a news release.
The plant manager mentioned that the owners of the former plant were Canadian. The business is now owned by a domestic company that is supplied by mostly state-side businesses. The new business offers a larger single-use bottle for use by large groups such as an office setting. The plant bottled and shipped 9.9 million cases of water this past year and have projected a 12 million cases need for next year. Jill mentioned a timely fact, “In fact, it is not unusual to support hurricane relief efforts from the Kentland plant.”