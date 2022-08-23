Rotary

Sharon Hiatt and Carol Whaley are shown at a recent Kentland Rotary Club meeting.

 Photo contributed

The Kentland Rotary Club met at noon on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for lunch together. Members of the Brook United Methodist Church gave a presentation on the Thursday Evening Meal Program hosted by the church membership.

Carol Whaley began by stating, “Attempt something so big that unless God intervenes, it will fail!."

