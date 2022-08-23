The Kentland Rotary Club met at noon on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for lunch together. Members of the Brook United Methodist Church gave a presentation on the Thursday Evening Meal Program hosted by the church membership.
Carol Whaley began by stating, “Attempt something so big that unless God intervenes, it will fail!."
Carol went on to explain that the program began as a very humble effort. Back in 2010 the church had a strong and active youth program. The church provided treats for the church youth but realized that some of the youth attendees were still hungry when leaving to go home. It was decided to offer simple meals such as hot dogs and mac and cheese instead of simple treats. Then it was realized that many of the youth had siblings at home that were also hungry. So, the church began to offer meals for the families of the church youth. Realizing the need the church began to open the church to serve a meal to the entire community. The lose of the local grocery store and the additional lose of the food pantry in town contributed to the need for the weekly meal.
The diversity of the church membership was revealed as the individual members stepped into the different areas to implement the church program. As the feeding program grew the church also began to receive help from individuals, different groups and organizations. Murphy’s Grocery Store in Kentland provides outdated foods and Rose Acre Farms provides eggs for the meal program. Individuals from the surrounding communities also help with funding needs. The church is also working with local Extension Homemakers.
The Rotary membership asked how the service continued during the recent pandemic. Sharon Hiatt explained that the Gary Cooper Family volunteered to provide a “Drive Through” meal service at the church. This way only one family was involved in the food preparation and distribution. For more information contact the Brook United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214, Brook, IN 47922 or brookumc.org.