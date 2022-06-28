Kentland Rotary Club heard from Rotary member John Cook about his experiences attending the Rotary International Convention in June at Houston, Texas.
According to information provided, 11,000 Rotarians from all over the world attended the convention with 31 Rotarians from the 6,540 District that includes Kentland. One piece of Rotary trivia was that more countries are represented in Rotary than are in the United Nations. Rotary International has 1.4 million members. The convention opened every day with a 2 hour General Session featuring various speakers including a message from the astronauts at the International Space Station; general secretary of Rotary; and of course the Rotary International President.
In the House of Friendship area, Rotarians were able to visit booths composed of action groups; club projects and other special interests. During the afternoon, Rotarians were able to attend smaller sessions on a variety of interests. One of Rotary’s long term projects is our polio plus program whose goal is to have the world free of polio. The number of polio cases is shrinking & we hope that in a few years we will be able to declare the world polio free.
Cook said a highlight of one of their evening trips was a tour of the NASA Space Center which is a huge & fascinating place. Cook concluded his talk saying that going to a Rotary International Convention is a great experience to meet Rotarians from all over the world. He also mentioned that the 2023 International Convention will be in Melbourne, Australia.