Amanda Berenda was the guest speaker during the Kentland Rotary Club weekly luncheon at the Kentland Community Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Ms. Berenda is the Junior Achievement Local Coordinator for K – 12 grades at South Newton Schools.
Junior Achievement (JA) is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. Research evaluations indicate that students engaged in the organization at all grade levels report that JA fosters a positive attitude with the necessary skills for a 21st century global workforce. Students who go through the JA programs gain a greater understanding of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.