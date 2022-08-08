Rotary

Baily Geswein and Heidi Wiseman were guest speakers at the recent Kentland Rotary Club meeting.

 Photo contributed

The Kentland Rotary Club met at noon for lunch Aug. 2 before traveling downtown from the community center, according to information from the club. The membership was given a presentation on all the exercise opportunities available at Inspiration Fitness Studio located on Third Street across from the courthouse.

Heidi Wiseman, Zumba Dance instructor, explained that the exercise combines Latin dances as well as other styles of dance. She went on and explained the different exercise classes available. When questioned she explained that the classes are not just for the young but also for senior citizens.

