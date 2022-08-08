The Kentland Rotary Club met at noon for lunch Aug. 2 before traveling downtown from the community center, according to information from the club. The membership was given a presentation on all the exercise opportunities available at Inspiration Fitness Studio located on Third Street across from the courthouse.
Heidi Wiseman, Zumba Dance instructor, explained that the exercise combines Latin dances as well as other styles of dance. She went on and explained the different exercise classes available. When questioned she explained that the classes are not just for the young but also for senior citizens.
The Rotary members were impressed with the fully padded floor and one wall made completely of floor length mirrors. Wiseman explained the necessity for the mirror wall by stating, “It is easier to observe and improve yourself when following the instructor.”
She also shared that it is anticipated that more community interest will develop once the pool closes and school starts, and cooler autumn weather begins.
Baily Geswein, owner and strength building instructor, introduced the membership to the benefits of the HIIT class. HIIT is the acronym for High Intensity Interval Training. She was present to answer additional strength building questions from the members present. She also reminded the membership that yoga classes are available for beginners and the more experienced. For more information contact www.facebook.com/inspirationfitnesskentland/.