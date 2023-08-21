Returning in September is Story Time developed for preschoolers aged 3-5. Story Time encourages the development of language and literacy skills which will play a vital role once the child enters kindergarten. Along with listening to stories, children will participate in the telling of stories using games, puppets and story boards. Stories are followed by craft and coloring projects that tie into the stories for that session. Story Time begins at 5:30 pm following the Little Wigglers program. Both programs are free and everyone is welcome. No registration is required.

