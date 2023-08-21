Returning in September is Story Time developed for preschoolers aged 3-5. Story Time encourages the development of language and literacy skills which will play a vital role once the child enters kindergarten. Along with listening to stories, children will participate in the telling of stories using games, puppets and story boards. Stories are followed by craft and coloring projects that tie into the stories for that session. Story Time begins at 5:30 pm following the Little Wigglers program. Both programs are free and everyone is welcome. No registration is required.
Kentland Public Library to host preschool Story Time program
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.