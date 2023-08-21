August's Lego Club was a blast with a lot of creative imaginations in the room. Flora built an auditorium for a singing horse show and filled the seats with many spectators. An ocean beach with a swimmer, dolphins and a snack shop was created by Riley. And, last but not least, Bristol's ice cream shop came complete with a choice of flavorings for snow cones made out of actual snow. Join us for next month's Lego Club on Saturday, September 9, at 10 am and bring your imaginary world alive. Legos are provided and no registration is required. Everyone is welcome; although preschoolers need to be accompanied by an adult.
