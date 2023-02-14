The Kentland Fire Department hosted its annual “Hearts on Fire Ball” on February 11 which took place at the Kentland Community Center.
The “Hearts on Fire Ball” was started 12 years ago by the Kentland Fire Department in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Tickets were sold at $100 for a couples ticket or $60 for an individual ticket.
A catered meal was provided by Wolcott Cafe and Catering as well as a murder mystery dinner show and music from Sound Check.
This year, 210 people were in attendance for the event which Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn said was a good turnout.
“We typically average between 170 and 200 people on any given year,” he said. “Usually we raise between $2-3,000.”
There was also a 50/50 raffle where individuals could purchase tickets for a chance to win prizes ranging from Yeti brand coolers to televisions.
Along with the raffle, there was also a “best dressed” competition. The winners of the contest were Becca Harrington and Julian Elson, who each received $100 gift certificates to the Old Colonial Inn.
All of the proceeds from the event go toward the fire department, however, Wittenborn views the event as more of an opportunity to give back to the residents of Kentland.
“The money just goes toward any kind of equipment we need,” said Wittenborn. “This event is more of an appreciation event for our community for all of the support they give us, as well as a small fundraiser.”
In the coming months, the Kentland Fire Department will also be hosting a pancake breakfast at their new facility located at 309 E. Bailie Street in Kentland.