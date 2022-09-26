“Hope of the Broken World”, will be presented this year by the Iroquois County Cantata Choir.
Singers from 7th grade on up are welcome to join the 2022 choir and celebrate the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way, according to information provided.
Choir members can choose to come to practices at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St. in Watseka on Sundays, beginning Oct. 2 at 1:00 PM and/or Tuesday nights at 6:30 PM.
As in the past, choir members as asked to bring a food donation to the Food Pantry to each rehearsal! At the first rehearsal, singers are also asked to bring $20 which will cover a portion of the cost of their spiraled books, listening CD, and supplemental music that will be used; a pencil to mark their music as we proceed; and a willingness to practice (and have some fun while they're at it), dedicate their time, and share their talents as we commemorate Christ's birth.
DVD’s of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions following the presentations. This year’s 45th County Christmas Cantata will be presented on Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 and 4:00 PM; Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM; and Friday, December 23 at 7:00 PM.
A free will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization.
This year's recipient of the donation will be the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund.
To obtain free Cantata tickets, call 708-522-2272 and follow voicemail instructions.
The group will have updates in newspapers and on its Facebook page, Iroquois County Christmas Cantata."