INDIANAPOLIS – Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana will be volunteering at Rensselaer Central High School and 38 other sites to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 PM (local time), Nov. 6, according to information provided.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and Federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA MUST be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.

