According to a press release from Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran, the Indiana Sheriff's Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 - $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.

The Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.

