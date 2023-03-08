Mourning Cloak

Photo by Kathy Malone

A mourning cloack butterfly is shown.

 Photo by Kathy Malone

Ready for a grand surprise? Summer is not the only time to see butterflies at Kankakee Sands. March can be, too!

Wait, what—March? Believe it or not, if you head out for a walk on a sunny day this chilly month March in an open woodlands or savanna – such as Conrad Station Savanna on the north end of Kankakee Sands — or a park, or even backyard where trees are present, there’s a good chance you may see a mourning cloak butterfly (Nymphalis antiopa).

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

