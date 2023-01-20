Rokita

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visited with local pilots and officials on January 19 at the Kentalnd Municipal Airport.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita paid a visit to Kentland on January 19.

Rokita, who became Indiana Attorney General in January of 2021, was in town to spend some time at the Kentland Municipal Airport and visit with both local pilots and officials alike. He said speaking with them gives him insight into what issues to take to the statehouse.

