Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita paid a visit to Kentland on January 19.
Rokita, who became Indiana Attorney General in January of 2021, was in town to spend some time at the Kentland Municipal Airport and visit with both local pilots and officials alike. He said speaking with them gives him insight into what issues to take to the statehouse.
"I travel all over the state," Rokita said. "Back when I was a state-wide office holder before, I prided myself on going to every county every year and a lot of them were stops like this. This is where I get my marching orders. You see here leaders of the community either elected or not. And that's how I know what to do when I'm in Indianapolis at the statehouse and what to prioritize."
Rokita has been involved with aviation since he was 19 years old and has had some history with the Kentland Municipal Airport, offering his assistance when the airport needed work done on the runway. He said airports play a major role in their communities and wants to continue to see them thrive as time goes on.
"This is this area's entrée to the National Airspace System," Rokita said. "And airports more and more, it's been proven day by day, that the airports are a huge economic development driver. As Indiana and all of us who are in elected office try to get more companies here, more business here, I never want the excuse for not coming here to be 'Oh well we can't access it, our C-suite can't get here,' and all that. It's hard. So, this is very important, and it's just fun."
Rokita, who grew up in Lake County and is a current multi-engine, instrument-rated, and commercial-rated pilot, said during his time learning to fly he would often land at the airport.
"I learned in Lansing, Illinois so I've been flying into this airport ever since I was a student," he said. "It's great to be back. This place is the same as it's always been when I've visited."
Kentland Town Board President, Debby Shufflebarger, was also at the event and gave her thoughts about the Attorney General's visit.
"The Town of Kentland appreciates Attorney General Todd Rokita taking the time to visit Kentland and engage in discussions with our local officials," Shufflebarger said via email. "We appreciate his support for our local aviation program and his willingness to assist our community in the future."