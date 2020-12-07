Ice Road Truckers is a long running reality show on the History Channel detailing the foolish, hardy — men and women who transport big loads of cargo across miles of treacherous roads and across lakes and rivers in the dead of winter to remote locations in the frozen northlands of Canada and Alaska. There’s a new version of the ice road opening soon, not quite so far north as the TV show.
This new road will be a trail most anyone with a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle will be able to traverse. This new ice road leads to an area not normally cut off by wilderness conditions. Normally, there’s highway access but since the China Virus moved to North America the route to this very special area of the United States has been inaccessable due to the U.S. / Canada border closure.
It is the northernmost point in the contiguous United States. It is where the 14,552 islands of Lake of the Woods begin. It is home to about a dozen resorts and the area boasts some of the best fishing in the Midwest. It is Minnesota’s NW Angle.
Resort operators have been basically cut off from civilization and their customers since March. In order to travel to the Angle by land, one has to drive through Canada about 40 miles before entering back into the U.S. Most never imagined back in March when the U.S. / Canada border was shut down that things would last this long with no end in sight.
It’s possible to travel to the Angle and stay out of Canada but that consists of crossing Lake of the Woods — almost the size of a great lake — for about 40 miles with the majority of it big open water, or in the case of this winter, ice. During the summer, some determined visiting fishermen crossed the open lake in their boats or hired captains with larger boats to haul their group to the angle, but the resorts and camps in the Angle were mostly deserted.
In the past decade or more, ice fishing has become more and more popular and northern Minnesota resorts which were once seasonal now host as many ice anglers in the cold months as fair weather anglers in the summer. The resorts in the Northwest Angle position heated ice fishing houses in productive areas and often furnish winter anglers transportation from the lodges to the shelters to fish.
Facing a winter season with few if any visiting ice-anglers after a summer season of virtually no revenue, the community has pulled together and come up with a solution — the NW Angle Guest Ice Road. There have been ice roads on Lake of the Woods for many years allowing anglers access to good fishing areas, but never an ice road that extended from the south shore of Lake of the Woods all of the way up to the NW Angle. That is about to change.
When the ice is thick enough to accommodate vehicles, most likely in early January through March, visiting ice anglers will have the opportunity to purchase a pass and drive the road both over ice and then through a forest up to the NW Angle.
“This is a monumental task and it is amazing to see the NW Angle area pull together to save their ice fishing season,” explains Joe Henry, Executive Director, Lake of the Woods Tourism. “This project is absolutely necessary to save some resorts who have had little to no revenue since March. Small business owners bringing to the table their entrepreneurial spirit, can-do attitudes and decades of wisdom are going to make this happen. The NW Angle is special and this is community and teamwork at its finest.”
The NW Angle Guest Ice Road will begin at Springsteel Resort just south of the Canadian border on the SW side of Lake of the Woods. The ice road will make its way north staying on U.S. ice up to where a road has been cut through forest, still in the US. This road through the forest will eventually connecting to one of the main roads through the Angle.
If you are looking for a unique, probably once in a lifetime adventure and some fabulous winter ice fishing now’s the time to make your plans. Details and updates can be found on the NW Angle Guest Ice Road’s Facebook page @nwaiceroad.