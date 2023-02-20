The recent changes in the administration at North Newton Junior-Senior High have yielded successful results for the school in the short time they have been in place.
Ms. Heintz has assumed the role of principal in an easy transition from her former role as assistant principal. At the February school board meeting, board members were impressed with her versatility to be avidly cheering on the Spartans at games, while still providing disciplinary guidance for students.
Accolades for Mr. Gonczy, who took the role of assistant principal, were also expressed, along with comments of appreciation for this service. Gonczy is there for the kids and the community, as was his rationale when he respectfully declined an additional stipend for his extra work.
Following these examples of leadership are Charlotte Cuthbertson, Kelci Clark, Izzick McCaw, Aubree Sims, and Mercedes McIntosh who are the students of the month for February.
Charlotte is in the second grade at Lake Village Elementary School and was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Gibbons, and principal, Mrs Schwuchow, for being a good role model. Gibbons additionally said Charlotte is a hard worker who is helpful and kind. It is no wonder that she is well-liked by all.
Kelci is a fourth-grade student at Lincoln Elementary and was nominated by Ms. Ricker, her teacher, for her positive outlook and cheerfulness. Ricker said Kelci takes pride in her work, making sure it is completed correctly and neatly. Kelci pays attention and is not afraid to ask clarifying questions. She follows the rules and cooperates well with others. Kelci is definitely a leader in the classroom and someone her peers can count on. “She has made many fine contributions to our class and is an inspiration to her classmates,” said Ms. Ricker.
Izzick is in the third Grade at Morocco Elementary, nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Sanders and principal, Mrs. Lawbaugh, for his hard work in the classroom and the respect he demonstrates toward others. “I am extremely proud of the growth Izzick has made already this year,” said Sanders. I also appreciate that he listens to and follows directions. Sanders commends his effort toward his schoolwork, as well as his cheerful attitude. Principal Lawbaugh highlighted Izzick’s work ethic and effort. Lawbaugh also noted the ‘good morning smile’ he gives everyone upon arriving at school. “Izzick exemplifies our “Be”aver Habit of Being Respectful every day and we are so proud of him!”
Aubree is in the seventh Grade at North Newton Junior High School and was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Brandt, for her generosity, compassion, and positive attitude. “She is someone who continually thinks of what she can do for other people,” said Brandt. Aubree is eager to share her time and talents with those around her. She is a great friend and leader to her peers. “She has an incredibly positive attitude, great work ethic and is an overall joy to be around,” concluded Brandt.
Mercedes is a sophomore at North Newton High School and was nominated by her teacher, Ms. DeYoung. “Mercedes is a positive role model,” said DeYoung. She participates well in class, is ready to learn, and always completes her work. Mercedes constantly smiles and is willing to help in any way needed.
North Newton is extremely proud of senior football captain, Cale Ehlinger, for being named an IFCA Region 4 Academic All-State player. Cale is a four-year letterman who maintains a 3.9 GPA. “He has always put the student before athlete and this recognition is a testament to his focus the past four years in the classroom and on the gridiron.”
Other accomplishments for North Newton students are former sixth graders from Lincoln Elementary who were recognized for making IXL’s Elite 100. IXL is a skills website where students learn and practice a variety of fundamental faculties for mastery. To be named in the top 100 in the world is quite an honor. Those students include the following: Laura Adler, Ashley Allen, Hannah Atkison, Brooklyn Bajda, Tavin Barlog, Jackson Bothwell, Juliana Bravo, Addison Culbreth, Michael Carabante, Kennedee Cooper, Nathanial Cooper, Jaslynn Early, Jacob Galvan, Journey Havard, Camden Heilman, Juliana Delbrey, Gavin Holleman, Jimena Diaz, Austin Jackson, Domanic Hudac, Julia Juarez-Vazquez, Rylynn Klemz, Gunner Kowal, Reyna Leininger, Alexzander Loughran, Fiona Mick, Mazy Miller, Sophia Neely, Sydnee Morales, Sophia Padgett, Addyson Patterson, Carter Phelps, Aiden Rager, Rylan Pineda, Logan Ritter, Zane Purkey, Brianna Shackleford, Breslin Ramirez, Corbin Smith, Aliyah Resendez, Shaun Taylor, Ethan Secvair, Alan Vargas-Huerta, Liam
Skinner, Rex Wilkins, Dominic Testa, Callie Williams, Aiden VanHouten, Carter Williams, Tristin Villanueva, Cassidy Wilson, and Emma Walle. Congratulations to all!