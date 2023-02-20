The recent changes in the administration at North Newton Junior-Senior High have yielded successful results for the school in the short time they have been in place.

Ms. Heintz has assumed the role of principal in an easy transition from her former role as assistant principal. At the February school board meeting, board members were impressed with her versatility to be avidly cheering on the Spartans at games, while still providing disciplinary guidance for students.

