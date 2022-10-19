SNES had a visit from local author, D.E. Magee, on Thursday, October 6.
Librarian, Mary Fried, discovered her books while working in the Brook Library last summer. She contacted the author and set up a time for her to visit some of the classes during their library rotation. Each class had the opportunity to hear at least one of “Grandma’s” five books, and to discover how she came up with the ideas for them. Most of them feature one or more of her beloved 10 grandchildren.
Ellen Gerbracht, aka D.E. Magee (also her maiden name), is a retired teacher from South Newton MS/HS, where she taught general music, guitar, and choir for 44 years. The artist for her books is Mary Sell, a former resident of Brook, IN Mrs. Gerbracht enjoys giving book readings, and has presented them at all three of the town libraries in the past 8 years. She has also donated a set of books to SNES as well as the town libraries.
She hopes to return in the Spring to visit the other classes and (maybe) show off one of the next three books she has in the works.