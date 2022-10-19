grandma ellie

Photo contributed

Local author Ellen Gerbracht, aka D.E. Magee, visited South Newton Elementary on Oct. 6.

 Photo contributed

SNES had a visit from local author, D.E. Magee, on Thursday, October 6.

Librarian, Mary Fried, discovered her books while working in the Brook Library last summer. She contacted the author and set up a time for her to visit some of the classes during their library rotation. Each class had the opportunity to hear at least one of “Grandma’s” five books, and to discover how she came up with the ideas for them. Most of them feature one or more of her beloved 10 grandchildren.

