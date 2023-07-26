Goodstock Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival is making its tenth return to the Goodland area on Saturday, August 12.
The festival will take place in Foster Park in Goodland, with proceeds from the event going towards benefiting local veterans.
“The proceeds go to two different veteran organizations,” said Goodstock founder, Dillon Hall. “We donate a portion to Mary T. Clinker Veteran’s Resource Center out of Lafayette, and then we also donate a portion to the Newton and Jasper County Veteran’s Assistance Fund. So, that money stays local for veterans in Newton and Jasper County.”
Those planning to attend can expect a night of great live music and food, all while raising money for veterans in need.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Hall. “It is everything you’d expect going to a musical festival anywhere else. We’ve got six different food vendors, including the South Newton FFA, and we have different kinds of veteran service organizations set up with booths that offer different information.”
Although one of the goals of the festival is to help raise money, Hall mentioned that it’s also primarily about raising awareness of the struggles many veteran’s go through on a daily basis.
“A lot of our veterans that have been back and forth to Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan several times. So, they’ve ended their service with the military and are kind of kicked out on the street, but they’ve been involved in a lot of action over there. So, the next thing you know, they’re suffering from PTSD. Ultimately, if they don’t get the proper treatment, what happens can be tragic. The active fact is, 22 veterans a day commit suicide in this country.”
According to Hall, a great way to combat those numbers is by continuing to raise awareness and keep people informed.
“Through things like Goodstock, and other organizations such as veteran support groups, it allows us to keep raising awareness so families know that there is help out there and available,” he explained.
Hall, a veteran himself, started Goodstock with the idea always about benefitting local veterans.
“I came up with this idea that I wanted to do something for veterans. Initially, I thought I’d just do a little music festival and raise some funds and donate it. But, it very quickly kind of exploded. I started booking bands and the more people started hearing about it, the more I had bands starting to call me saying ‘Hey, we’d like to play this thing’, So I quickly went from having maybe three or four bands that first year, to having nine bands booked. So, because it was so well received we knew it was going to be an ongoing thing.”
Each year, Goodstock sets a sponsorship and donation goal to reach. Once the goal has been met, every single ticket sale becomes profit for the veteran’s organizations. The festival has taken some hits the last several years due to Covid, but Hall is hopeful for a successful turn out for this year.
“We’re already a lot more optimistic for this year than those Covid years,” Hall said. “As far as sponsors and donations go, we’re still not there at this point to meet our goal, but we’re a lot closer than than we have been the last three or four years of meeting that. So, the more we can close that gap, the more the ticket sales become profit.”
Those interested in becoming a sponsor or placing a donation may do so by reaching out on Goodstock’s website at www.goodstockmusicfestival.com. or by calling 219-200-4310. Checks with donations can also be sent to Goodland Park Board P.O. Box 269.
The gates open at noon, with the opening ceremonies taking place at 1 p.m.
This year’s music acts are Beyond Carolina, Heartstone Crossing, Rodney Watts, and Revelry. The headliner this year is Jump! America’s Van Halen Experience, a Van Halen cover band who will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Prior to the festival, there will be a flag escort ride at 8:30 a.m. that morning beginning at the Goodland Community Center, as well as a donation breakfast from 7-11 a.m.
Admission price for Goodstock is $40 a person, with children under 10 admitted for free.