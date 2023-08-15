Newton County residents gathered at Foster Park in Goodland on Saturday, Aug. 12 for the tenth annual Goodstock Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival, where they enjoyed food, music and community in honor of our nation’s Veterans.
The day’s festivities kicked off early that morning with a flag escort ride which made stops in and around area towns such as Earl Park, Brookston, and Remington. There was also a donation breakfast at the Goodland Community Center.
The gates opened at noon that afternoon, with the opening ceremony taking place at 1 p.m.
Conducting the ceremony were members of the Newton County Honor Guard as well as the American Legion in Rensselaer.
Goodstock founder and Goodland Town Marshall, Dillon Hall, mentioned that he was pleased with the turnout this year.
“It was just a great event,” he said. “The weather was great, the crowd was great, the food vendors were awesome and did well. It was just a wonderful day to come out and raise awareness for PTSD and Veteran suicide and raise money for Veterans in need. It was a spectacular, patriotic day.”
The proceeds from the event are split up into two different donations, one for the Mary T. Clinker Veteran’s Resource Center in Lafayette and one for the Newton and Jasper County Veteran’s Assistance Fund. Although currently an exact figure is not yet available, Hall said they were able to meet their goal for the year.
“We actually got to our goal this year,” he said. “We’re going to be able to make a pretty nice donation both ways once it’s all said and done.”
He then thanked those involved in making the music festival a successful one.
“Well for starters, I want to thank Goodland Park Board members Cindy Bernier, Zahira and Jesus Montoya, and Evan and Mirahida Kindig,” Hall said. “I also would like to thank Kevin Derflinger, the Trinity Church of Goodland, Scott Deno, and all of the other volunteers who helped set up and tear down. All of their help was greatly appreciated.”
This year’s show was headlined by Van Halen cover band Jump! America’s Van Halen Experience. Also performing throughout the day was Beyond Carolina, Heartstone Crossing, Rodney Watts, and Revelry.
Those hoping to still make a donation may do so by visiting Goodstock’s website at www.goodstockmusicfestival.com or by calling 219-200-4310.