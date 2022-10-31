Students in the Goodland Right Steps preschool class were treated to a visit from the Goodland Fire Department on Oct. 27. Members of the department brought a truck to visit and answered many questions the children had. The students also learned about different types of fire extinguishers and all of the parts of the fire truck. Each of the children also received a fireman hat. Goodland Right Steps would like to thank the Goodland Fire Department for their efforts.
Goodland Fire Department visits Right Steps preschool class
