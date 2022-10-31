gfd kids

Students in the Goodland Right Steps preschool classroom sit with a Goodland Fire Department fire truck. Pictured: Teacher Assistant Robin Cadle, Elizabeth Virklan, Center Director Maureen Inman, Emersyn Grundy, Madeline Montemayer , Carter Rieck, Lola Ortiz, Hunter Tebo, Wyatt Shrock, Alex Cudd, Rayden Hoaks, and Teacher Jordan Rhoads.

 Photos contributed

Students in the Goodland Right Steps preschool class were treated to a visit from the Goodland Fire Department on Oct. 27. Members of the department brought a truck to visit and answered many questions the children had. The students also learned about different types of fire extinguishers and all of the parts of the fire truck. Each of the children also received a fireman hat. Goodland Right Steps would like to thank the Goodland Fire Department for their efforts.

Tags

Trending Food Videos