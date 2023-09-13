In commemoration of the tragic events that unfolded on September 11, 2001, the Goodland Fire Department orchestrated a solemn and heartfelt remembrance honor walk, a moving tribute that saw firefighters don their full gear.
In the name of remembrance and solidarity, community residents, as well as the dedicated teams from the Fowler and Earl Park fire departments, converged to stand together to partake in the walk. This collective show of support and remembrance marked an important milestone for the Goodland Fire Department as it marked the first year they organized this event.
Goodland Fire Chief, Ryan Morris, shared his heartfelt sentiments, saying, "This remembrance honor walk was planned by members of the Goodland Fire Department as a community activity to remember those who had fallen on September 11, 2001. That day we lost firefighters, EMTs, police officers, as well as citizens of that community, he said. "The ones we lost shall never be forgotten for their sacrifices of providing aid to those in need of emergency services that day our nation was attacked."
Reflecting on the impressive turnout, Morris expressed his gratitude, saying, "All of the community was invited to participate, and we thank everyone who did attend and those who wished to attend as well."
"It was a great turnout for a great cause that hopefully will become an annual event in the town of Goodland," Chief Morris emphasized, hinting at the possibility of this becoming a cherished tradition. "A tradition that is kept sacred to firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers alike."
In closing, Chief Morris extended his heartfelt appreciation to those who participated in the walk and those who stood as pillars of support. "I'd like to give a big thank you to the Fowler Volunteer Fire Department, the Earl Park Fire Department, and the many others who participated and supported the remembrance honor walk."