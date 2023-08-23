The Goodland Volunteer Fire Department will soon be in possession of a new MCI trailer.
The MCI (Mass Casualty Incident) trailer is engineered to provide immediate and comprehensive medical assistance to a substantial number of patients at one time.
“It’s capable of treating approximately 50 patients at once,” said Goodland Fire Chief Ryan Morris. “So, for example, if we had an incident with a school bus or a semi truck which resulted in a lot of patients, we’d be capable of handling it. And then, if it became an even larger scale incident, we have two more trailers in LaPorte and Valparaiso and then we also have the very large scale one that will treat up to 250 at Gary Fire.”
The acquisition of the MCI trailer is made possible through funding from the Department of Homeland Security.
Morris stated that as long as they are a trained EMT or emergency medical responder, they are qualified to operate within the trailer. “We do have to attend additional training though as well,” he said. “The training is for mass casualty and triage. Triage is the level of care the patients require upon injury, whether they’re classified as immediate transport, delayed transport or walking wounded. So it’s something that’s done on scene. In other words, let’s say we have three or more patients involved in an accident, when we arrive on scene we’ll find out who’s the priority, whose life is more at stake.”
One of the reasons for the push for the MCI trailer is that there is no local hospital in Newton County, and the trailer can then act to aid and assist county EMS units. Morris views the acquisition of the trailer as a proactive step toward advance Newton County’s emergency response capabilities.
“It kind of puts us up on the scale a little bit for additional response,” he stated. “The main benefit is that it can take care of a lot of people, a lot of casualties at one time.”
Along with the trailer’s availability to Newton County, it will also be made available to neighboring counties within the district such as Jasper, Porter, Lake and LaPorte.
The arrival of the trailer also brings with it a strike team, led by Morris as well as Jospeh Parker. “The strike team is composed of seven members of my department, Goodland Fire, and we can accept applications from anybody in the county,” said Morris.
The Goodland Fire Department expects to be in possession of the MCI trailer by the end of this week.