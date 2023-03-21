INDIANA — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education encourages all high school seniors and returning college students to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, according to information from the commission. Students must file the FAFSA to receive funding and maintain their state scholarships, including the 21st Century Scholarship.

Completing the FAFSA unlocks numerous aid opportunities for students including federal, state and some merit-based scholarships. However, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN), Hoosiers left $70 million in federal Pell Grants on the table in 2022 by not completing the FAFSA. The Commission recently announced a 60 percent FAFSA completion goal for high school seniors to improve the pathways to state, federal and institutional financial aid.