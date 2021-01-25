For people, being fit involves watching what we eat and getting regular exercise. To be healthy and enjoy a high quality of life, humans work to avoid putting on too many pounds because, for the most part, a fat person is not healthy.
For wintering wildlife, the opposite is true. A healthy bird, rabbit or raccoon is one with an ample amount of blubber — as in whale fat, or animal fat. A healthy whale maintains almost half of its weight in fat. Some healthy birds layer on enough fat to be 25 percent. That’s a lot for an animal that relies on flying to move from place to place. A human with 25 percent fat is considered to be obese.
The reason is simple. Fat is nature’s way of storing energy. Humans long ago learned store up food to ensure having enough calories to survive during the lean times. A few animals do this, too — like squirrels making caches of acorns and other nuts, or like nuthatches that spend a lot of time hiding seeds under the loose bark of trees in the fall and much of the winter prying them out for food. Most animals don’t store food.
They either have to feed on a daily basis to get enough energy to power through their daily routine or they have to store enough fat, as an energy reserve, to have the calories they need to survive. Typically, higher body mass and fat reserves increase chances of survival and, for some species, reproductive success.
Maintaining that fat is especially important for wildlife during winter, when harsh weather conditions can interrupt an animal’s ability to feed and acquire energy. When you or I are faced with cold weather, we either stay inside or layer on extra clothes when we have to go outdoors.
Animals can’t layer on some wool socks or hunker into a warm jacket when the polar vortex descends on them. They have to depend on the hair, fur, feathers or down covering their bodies and that can only do so much.
Through a process called thermoregulation, animals burn fat to stay warm. Individual creatures with a higher body mass and more fat reserves can sustain longer periods of harsh, cold weather than others of their ilk with a lower body fat levels. If harsh weather persists, an animal’s fat reserves may become insufficient to sustain them. The fat animals live, the skinny ones die. It’s nature’s way.
This is why proper wildlife habitat always includes the vital components to provide adequate cover as well as an abundance of the right kind of food at various times of the year. In the summer, many animals rely on foods with high protein. Birds eat more insects, some animals become more predatory. In the autumn, however, many species switch to high-carb foods which help them layer on the fat they’ll need. That packed-on fat is what makes them ready for the deep cold and declining food supplies.
Many species of wildlife cope differently. Some migrate to escape the cold weather and sparsity which accompanies a cold, snowy landscape. Others hibernate — or in the case of cold-blooded animals, they brumate. Both migration and hibernation, however requires one thing in common with non-migratory and non-hibernating wildlife, the fat ones do it best.
When animals hibernate or reptiles and amphibians find a subterranean cave, crevice or other area which will shelter them through the winter, their body temperature, heart rate and other functions slow measurably. Their metabolism doesn’t stop, however. Their body still burns fat to keep warm enough to survive. Each beat of their heart, each breath they breathe requires a bit of caloric energy which can only be supplied by stored fat layered on in the days and weeks before finding their winter shelter.
Some migratory animals travel huge distances, others not so far. Regardless, moving, whether through the air, on land or by water burns calories. That’s why running is a favorite exercise. Though some migratory birds and animals don’t travel huge distances at a time, many do — and often in a relatively short time span. Many birds fly a thousand miles or more, non-stop. To drive a car that far would require a big gas tank. For animals, their fuel is body fat.