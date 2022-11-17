Newton County Public Library hosted a special “Firefighter Story Time” on November 14 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Lori Postma arrived at the Library in the Brush 6 truck and then she presented Storytime. Firefighter Lori read her favorite book “Clifford the Firehouse Dog” by Norman Bridwell. After the story, each child had the chance to dress in real firefighter gear and learn how each piece of gear protects the firefighter during a fire.
Children enjoyed practicing “STOP, DROP and ROLL” during the fire safety talk. They also learned about creating a fire safety plan at home with their family.
Firefighter Lori saved the best for last by taking the children and parents outside to explore the Brush 6 truck. Postma explained what type of fires Brush 6 is needed for and demonstrated how the firehose on the truck works. The smiles were huge as the children held the hose to practice putting out a fire. It was exciting to see and learn about all the special
tools and equipment on the truck, but everyone’s favorite part were the sirens.
After everyone had their ears covered for safety, Postma turned on all the sirens for the children to hear and enjoy. Firefighter Lori may have enjoyed “Firefighter Storytime” just as much as the children.
Newton County Public Library would like to thank Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department for their partnership to provide this program. It’s always wonderful to have special guests at our programs.