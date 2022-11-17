Newton County Public Library hosted a special “Firefighter Story Time” on November 14 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library.

Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Lori Postma arrived at the Library in the Brush 6 truck and then she presented Storytime. Firefighter Lori read her favorite book “Clifford the Firehouse Dog” by Norman Bridwell. After the story, each child had the chance to dress in real firefighter gear and learn how each piece of gear protects the firefighter during a fire.

Tags

Trending Food Videos