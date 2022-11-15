CLOSING – We will be closed on November 25 in observance of the holiday. We will reopen on November 26 with regular hours. Happy Thanksgiving!
PIE FIGHT FOOD DRIVE – One staff member will take a pie to the face and you get to help decide who!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CLOSING – We will be closed on November 25 in observance of the holiday. We will reopen on November 26 with regular hours. Happy Thanksgiving!
PIE FIGHT FOOD DRIVE – One staff member will take a pie to the face and you get to help decide who!
The Brook Library is running a food drive from November 1-30. Each staff member will have a tub with their name on it and the member with the most items in their box will get a pie in the face! Donations will go to Brook UMC's Food Pantry. Items must be non-perishable and not expired. Toiletries are also appreciated. Join us on December 2 to see which staff member won!
DIY RUSTIC SOAP DISPENSER CLASS – Get in the holiday spirit with a fun evening of DIY crafting and fun surprises! Join the Brook Library on November 29 at 5:00 pm as they make a festive soap dispenser in a rustic-style mason jar. This program is open to anyone ages 16 and up. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 219-275-2471 to register.
BROOK’S HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS – Stop and see the Brook Library as Santa’s Helpers at Brook’s Hometown Christmas on December 3 rd from 1:00-4:00 p.m. We hope to see you there!
CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children's programs are back with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer weekly reading, game, and STEAM-based programming for the 2022-2023 academic year. Programming will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:00 pm
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4:00 pm
Tuesdays: HeyDay Tuesday (3-5 grade) at 3:30 pm
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2 grade) at 3:30 pm
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on December 6 at 5:30 pm for our monthly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on December 12 at 5:00 pm.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.