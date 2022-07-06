A great line up is set for the Free Stage at the Pun’kin Vine Fair, according to information from the fair board.
The 103rd Pun'kin Vine Fair runs July 11-16.
To start off the week, A Natural High will be performing. This local gospel band has been playing all over Newton & Iroquois County for years. Come check them out on Monday, July 11th at 7 pm.
Then, Mr. D’s Magic & Illusion Show will take the stage on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 pm. Bring the kids out for an elephant ear and some magic.
On Wednesday evening we will be hosting Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Get your Goodland Lion’s Club ice cream cone, and find a seat under the tent and enjoy some classic country music.
A Better You in 2022 will be presenting on Thursday, July 14th, at 5 and 6 pm. IMH’s dietician, Kaylea Hideaman is hosting a healthy eating seminar, come learn about healthy snacking.
Friday is set to be a fun night with Peach’s Beach Party. Peachs’ Beach Party is a celebration of the spirit of Jimmy Buffett and his Beachcomber style. He says it best in his songs,“GROWING OLDER BUT NOT UP”,“IT’S FIVE O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE” and “WE ARE THE PEOPLE OUR PARENTS WARNED US ABOUT.” So put on your grass skirts or pirate hats and join in the fun. Peach’s Beach Party takes the stage at 7 pm.
15th & Hulman is coming back to the Free Stage on Saturday, July 16 from 7 to 9 pm. Their music has a blend from Johnny Cash to Prince! They are a fun group to listen to. Grab a lemon shake up and pull up a chair for an evening of entertainment.
You won’t want to miss all this free entertainment. Come to the Newton County Fair, grab your favorite fair food, and find a seat in the Free Stage tent. The Free Stage tent is located just off the midway between the fair office and the Lions Club Bingo. So, come on out and enjoy some free entertainment while the kids enjoy the carnival rides.