A great line up is set for the Free Stage at the Pun’kin Vine Fair. To start off the week, A Natural High will be performing. This local gospel band has been playing all over Newton & Iroquois County for years. Come check them out on Tuesday, July 12th at 5:30 pm. After Natural High finishes, Sound Check DJ will take the stage to take your requests from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

On Wednesday evening we will be hosting Farmer Dan from 7:30 to 9:30 pm. Get your Goodland Lion’s Club ice cream cone, and find a seat under the tent and enjoy some classic country music.

