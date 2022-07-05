The 103rd Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair is hosting its third “en plein air” event during fair week, according to information provided. En plein air is French for painting outdoors. All artists of every age are welcome to participate! Artists must sign in and get their canvasses or art papers officially stamped on the back at the Domestic Arts Building prior to any painting. Participants may create as many works as they like. A reception and silent auction will be held on Friday, July 15th, from 4pm to 5:30pm in the Green building. Seventy-five percent of auction price goes to the artist, 25% goes to the Domestic Arts Building Improvement Fund. Contact fine arts superintendent Leigh Littiken for more information at leighd12@gmail.com or 317-507-5608.
Plein air painting today is popular in all corners of Indiana, and the state has a proud history of outdoor painters. You’ve likely never heard of the Richmond Group or even know what it is! It was the very first plein air artist colony established in Richmond, Indiana, in 1870. You can see many their paintings by visiting RAM – the Richmond Art Museum. https://richmondartmuseum.org/richmond-group/
Maybe you have heard of impressionistic artist T.C. Steele and the plein air artist group he helped found in Brown County in 1907. His home, known as House of the Singing Winds, is between Bloomington and Nashville, Indiana south of SR 46. The property’s rolling acres and flower gardens are preserved as a beautiful Indiana Historic site. https://www.indianamuseum.org/historic-sites/tc-steele/ Steele’s paintings are in private collections and many museums including Newfields, the Indianapolis Museum of Art.