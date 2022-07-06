Earth Night is planned at the Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair.
According to the information provided, Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 to 8:30 pm is Earth Night at the fair. This year’s event promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. This entertaining, yet educational experience is brought to the fair by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Park Board, Nature Conservancy, and Newton County Recycling, and more.
There will be many experts on hand to answer your questions concerning the environment and all its inhabitants: Newton County Soil & Water, Northwest IN Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, The Nature Conservancy, United States Dept of Agriculture, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Pheasants Forever, Newton County Park Board, Nature Partnership, Libraries, and many more. Newton County SWCD has sponsored a special presentation, Life Underground, at 6:00 pm.
Part of the popularity of Earth Night is the hands-on activities: playing environmental games, educational programs, doing crafts, eating sno cones & popcorn and much, much more. There will be something for everyone – prizes, too! Possibly the most amazing thing about Earth Night is that it is completely FREE!! It is one day only, however, so be sure to mark your calendar and come out for the fun at the fair. Wednesday, July 13th, 4:00 to 8:30 pm in the Sheep Arena at the Newton County Fairgrounds. For further information contact the Newton Co. SWCD office, (219) 285-2217.