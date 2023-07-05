Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00 to 8:30 pm is Earth Night at the fair! This year’s event promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. This entertaining, yet educational experience is brought to the fair by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Park Board, Nature Conservancy, and Newton County Recycling, and more.
There will be many experts on hand to answer your questions concerning the environment and all its inhabitants: Newton County Soil & Water, Northwest IN Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, The Nature Conservancy, United States Dept of Agriculture, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Pheasants Forever, Newton County Park Board, Nature Partnership, Libraries, and many more. Newton County SWCD has sponsored a special presentation, Wacky Water Wildlife, at 6:00 pm.