At the August 22 Kentland Rotary meeting, Rotarian Kirby Drey shared his experience of his journey across the state of Iowa on RAGBRAI. RAGBRAI stands for Registers Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI is one of the world’s largest and longest multi-day bike rides. This year’s ride was seven days and over 500 miles across the state of Iowa on his bicycle. This has always been a bucket list of Kirby’s and when he found out it was going through his hometown of Early, IA he decided this was the year to finally complete the whole ride. The full ride started in Sioux City, Iowa and finished in Davenport, Iowa. For more information on this exciting event check out https://ragbrai.com/.
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
-
Benton County man arrested on possession of explosive device, other charges
-
Newton County Enterprise launches mobile app, new e-Edition
-
South Newton High School conducts mock election
-
Molter speaks at Kentland Rotary Club meeting
-
South Newton, North Newton to honor Veterans during match up on September 8