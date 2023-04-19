A historical building in Newton County will soon be the subject of a new documentary.
Emmy nominated local journalist, Leigh Littiken is currently undergoing production efforts to produce a documentary about the Domestic Arts Building at the Newton County Fair Grounds.
The movie will be entitled “Newton County’s Historic Gem – The Domestic Arts Building” and is slated to wrap production in August after this year’s fair.
Littiken believes the story of the building is one worth telling and is rich with historical value.
“My background is in broadcasting and I like telling stories,” said Littiken. “I’d like to tell the story of the building and tell the story from Newton County’s perspective in that I’m talking to people that have been around the fair for many many years. Rich and Janet Miller live right across the road from the fair grounds and have a long history with the fair. Rich was the fair board president for awhile, Janet and their daughters have worked at the fair. Just to hear their stories about the fair and how much they want to preserve this building too. I just want to connect with the local people and hopefully build some enthusiasm.”
The building itself is nearly 100 years old, and was erected just a few years before the start of The Great Depression.
“I did some digging into the building’s history and found out it was built in 1925,” explained Littiken. “It was first an octagonal shape. Then, a little over 10 years after the building had been built, they decided they needed more space. During what they call a WPA (works progress administration) under the Roosevelt administration, they were trying to put people to work because the economy was in shambles and the stock market had crashed. They found people from the WPA who basically cut the building in half and moved one end of it down and added two long walls. So, it became this very long building and not octagonal anymore, but the ends are still unique.”
Littiken mentioned the building is similar to how many round barns are built on the inside and even went so far as to speak with a barn expert from Bloomington to come in and educate her on the history of round barns. It was discovered that the Domestic Arts Building was built around the same time as the round barn movement in Indiana, which would explain the similarities.
As the fine arts superintendent at the Newton County Fair for the last seven years, Littiken is no stranger to the ins and outs of the building, which she says is in need of some tender loving care.
“The building is almost 100 years old and is not heated or air conditioned,” she said. “So, over the years it’s just taken a beating due to weather and stuff like that. So, there are things that need to be updated. The electrical work in the building is old. The ceiling fans that are in the building are tiny and because it’s not air conditioned and with the fair being in July it gets really warm in there.”
There is a fundraiser set up through the Newton County Fair Association for donations to be made and put towards the building renovations. Littiken is hoping that her documentary will shed a light on the building and its history, which will in turn make local residents want to donate to the cause.
“I’m really hoping that if we can educate people about this historic and unique building then maybe we can raise enough money and get these updates while also keeping the integrity of its historic preservation,” she stated.
Another way of raising funds is through a silent auction towards the end of the fair week. For the last three years, painters have been invited to paint sightings at the fair or in Newton County. Those paintings are then auctioned off, with part of the money going towards the fund.
At this time, there are no estimates on the cost of the electrical work, but Littiken stated that it would soon be made known to the public and that it is not going to be cheap.
Those looking to donate to the fundraiser can do so by sending a check made out to the Newton Count Fair Association in the care of Fair Board Treasurer Kay Babcock, with “domestic arts” written on the memo line. Checks can be sent to 9810 W. 400 N., Earl Park, 47942.
A free screening of “Newton County’s Historic Gem – The Domestic Arts Building” will take place at the Newton County Government Center after the documentary is completed and ready for viewing.