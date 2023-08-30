DEMOTTE, Ind. — DeMotte State Bank is has announced the conclusion of its initiative, “Treat Your Teacher!” The program, designed to encourage local educators, awarded 30 dedicated teachers with $150 gift cards each, aimed at equipping their classrooms for the upcoming school year, according to information from the bank.
In an era where the demands on educators have grown exponentially, DeMotte State Bank is committed to playing its part in ensuring our local teachers have the necessary resources to provide an outstanding education to their students. The “Treat Your Teacher!” promotion underscores the bank’s belief that by empowering teachers with the essential tools, we can significantly enhance the classroom experience for the students they serve.
DeMotte State Bank understands that teachers often dip into their own pockets to purchase classroom supplies, which is why initiatives like “Treat Your Teacher!” are essential to alleviate some of this financial burden. The gift cards awarded to these deserving teachers will help bridge the gap and ensure that our community’s educators have access to the materials they need to excel.
“Our ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the education system in our communities and foster a sense of collaboration and support,” Kent Bierma, DeMotte State Bank President said. “We believe that by supporting our teachers, we are investing in the future of our community, and we are proud to play a part in their success.”
The “Treat Your Teacher!” promotion garnered enthusiastic responses from the local community, DeMotte State Bank is committed to building on this momentum and continuing to champion local educators in the years to come.
Teachers were nominated by the public through the DeMotte State Bank Facebook page, then the following 30 were selected at random to receive the gift cards included:
Kassie Vanderwall (North Newton Jr./Sr. High), Ron DeYoung (North Newton Jr./Sr. High), Chloe Vanderwall (North Newton Jr./Sr. High), Darcy Gibbons (Lake Village Elementary), Chari Hayden (Lake Village Elementary), Ryana Berbig (Lake Village Elementary)
James Blom (DeMotte Christian High School), Bethany Clark (DeMotte Elementary), Haley Kerlin (Kankakee Valley Intermediate School), Michael Clark (Kankakee Valley Middle School), Sara Welsh (Kankakee Valley High School), Kevin Kaluf (Kankakee Valley High School), Pam Abbring (Wheatfield Elementary), Amanda Wheeler (Wheatfield Elementary). Lynnsi Sandonato (Wheatfield Elementary), Stephan Wennmacher (Hebron Elementary)
Mary Nemth (Hebron Elementary), Wayne Straka (Hebron High School), Jennifer Wilson (Three Creeks Elementary, Lowell), Kaitlyn DeBoer (Three Creeks Elementary, Lowell), Erinie Kharchaf (Oak Hill Elementary, Lowell), Dana Flamini (Jane Ball Elementary, Cedar Lake), Ashley Lakomek (Jane Ball Elementary, Cedar Lake)
Chandler Spring (Hanover Central Middle School), Emily Cripe (Van Rensselaer Elementary), Melissa McCully (St. Augustine Catholic School, Rensselaer), Angela Green ((Rensselaer Central Primary), Marla Born (Knox Community Elementary School), Tammy Dearth (Knox Community High School), Pat Compton (Knox Community High School)
