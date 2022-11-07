The Kentland Rotary Club met at the Kentland Community Center on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, for a weekly lunch together.
Mr. Dan Todd gave a presentation about his professional services and consultation business, Anto Solutions. Mr. Todd has experience working at GM, Tesla, and other less-known start-up companies. His start-up business has strong roots in the fast pace electric automotive engineering, design, and manufacturing industry. Not only is the industry fast paced but the experience garnered and the decision-making process at the executive level creates continuous employee turnover.