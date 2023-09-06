The Earl Park Festival recently celebrated its 51st year, drawing crowds from near and far to enjoy a weekend of music, entertainment, and community spirit.
The festival, which took place from September 1-4, featured a diverse range of activities and entertainment for attendees of all ages. Kicking off the event on Friday night, festival-goers enjoyed a fish fry and the tunes of local country music artist Beau McGrew, setting the stage for the weekend ahead.
Saturday brought even more excitement, with food vendors, a truck and tractor pull, a chicken noodle dinner, flea markets, and bluegrass music throughout the day. Sunday continued the bluegrass theme, with the highlights being the demolition derby and car show.The festivities culminated on Monday with a parade, raffle drawings and the retiring of the American flag.
According the this year’s festival chairman, Troy Strasburger, one of the big standout features of the Earl Park Festival is that it offers everything free of charge.
“One thing about this festival is that everything is one hundred percent free to attend,” he said. “There’s free parking, free events, there’s no charge for anything. We get proceeds from camping spots, which usually sell out. We also charge for flea market spots, and vendors contribute a percentage of their profits. Additionally, we receive donations from local businesses and private sponsors.”
When asked about the selection process for vendors and performers, Strasburger revealed that it’s a combination of outreach and careful curation. The committee ensures diversity among food vendors to avoid excessive competition, while event chairs decide on the entertainment lineup based on their expertise and the festival’s goals.
Strasburger said two of the festival’s most memorable moments this year was the popularity of the demolition derby, as well as the car show. The car show boasted a whopping 175 cars, the festival’s second largest turnout in its history.
Regarding the festival’s impact on the local community, Strasburger highlighted that attendees come from near and far. “Some of the bluegrass folks are from Kentucky and Tennessee. Then, there’s also people that come from the north and the south to stay. I was speaking with a guy last night from Ceder Lake, and he says he hasn’t missed one in years and looks forward to coming out.”
Much of the proceeds from the Earl Park Fall Festival is going back into the community for their town park, with the goal to begin construction as soon as enough funds are acquired.
Strasburger expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who helped make this year’s festival a success.
“I’d like to say thanks to the members of our whole committee, and everybody that volunteered,” Strasburger said. “We’re fortunate to have people that are there ready to help out with whatever is needed and they’re truly appreciated.”