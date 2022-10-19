While the elementary schools in the North Newton district are planning harvest and Halloween activities, like a haunted playground at Lake Village and a daytime fall festival at Lincoln, the Junior-Senior high is planning how to fill the vacant principal position as Mr. Coffing will be retiring at the end of the month.
Superintendent Middleton calmly stated that the right candidate for the job should be someone who melds well with the rest of the administrative team. He likes that the elementary principals meet regularly to discuss and share ideas and that the overall leadership in the schools seems to be on the right track. He does not want to make a hasty decision, especially due to the timing. The board concurred.
Assistant principal, Kathryn Heintz, reported on homecoming week activities, including hall decorating, a pep session, and a dance. The school also collected food for the Newton County Food Pantry. In cross country, three athletes qualified for regionals, and the band will advance to its next level of competition as well. Mr. Middleton added to these accolades, saying, “Kudos to our athletes and band!” He further expressed how impressive these successes are for a small school.
Student Spotlights for October are Jake Higgins, Marissa Stamper, Jace Mathew, Brooklynn Bajda, and Mya Ludlow.
Jake is in the sixth grade at Lake Village Elementary and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Negri, and principal, Mrs. Schwuchow, for his academic and athletic achievements. “Jake is a good role model for his fellow peers and always tries his best at everything,” said Mrs. Negri. Jake is an excellent friend, worker, and problem solver. “I hope he continues to live and lead with integrity,” concluded Negri.
Principal Schwuchow had similar praises for Jake’s leadership and work ethic. She said he comes to school every day with a positive attitude, approaches tasks with a good work ethic, and encourages others to do the same. “Jake can be counted on to follow classroom procedures and sets a great example for his classmates to follow. I am so proud of how hard Jake has worked this year. He is an Outstanding Tiger!”
Marissa is the nominee from Lincoln Elementary, selected by her kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Hiestand, for her hard work and great example in the classroom. Hiestand says Marissa always comes to school with a smile on her face and is ready to learn. She further stated, “We love having Marissa in our classroom family!”
Jace is a sixth grade student at Morocco Elementary, and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Laffoon, and principal, Mrs. Lawbaugh. Both commended his proactive approach to his schoolwork and his perseverance. Laffoon stated, “I am so proud of the growth he has shown.” Principal Lawbaugh added, “Jace is a great kid!” She continued, saying, “We look forward to seeing where his determination will take him in the future! Keep up the great job Jace!”
Brooklynn is in the seventh grade and was nominated by teachers, Ms. Barnett and Mrs. Brandt, for being a positive role model and setting a good example for others. Ms. Barnett said Brooklynn does a great job including others and delegating tasks to maximize involvement when working in a group. Additionally, Brooklynn does independent research on topics covered in class so she can learn as much as possible. Mrs. Brandt is impressed with Brooklynn’s work ethic and upbeat outlook. Brandt said, “Brooklyn exemplifies what it means to have Spartan Pride. It is a true pleasure to have Brooklyn in my class.”
Mya is an eleventh grade student, nominated by her teacher, Mr. Salciunas, for her outstanding work and persistence. After missing a year of school due to an illness, Mya works hard in her classes to earn her diploma. Salciunas is proud of her continued efforts and her great attitude. He said, “She has a great future in front of her!” Congratulations to all student spotlights!