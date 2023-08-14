The Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Newton County Highway Department, and the office of the Indiana State Chemist have teamed up to host a "Clean Sweep" program in Newton County.
The program was designed as an opportunity for area landowners, farmers, and the general public or businesses to bring in and safely dispose of their old and expired pesticides. It allows for the collection and disposal of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides, etc.)
The Clean Sweep Drop off will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CST on August 23rd at the Newton County Highway Department located at 3640 S. 275 W. in Morocco.
This disposal service is free of charge up to 250 pounds per participant. Over 250 pounds there will be a $2.00 per pound charge. This is a great opportunity for you to legally dispose of unwanted products at little or no cost.
Anyone from the entire State for that matter is welcome to participate, Newton County or any other Indiana County. All public and private schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, general public, cities, towns, municipalities and county units of government are eligible to participate.
Sign up forms are available at the NWI Solid Waste District, Newton County SWCD office, Recycling Dept, Newton County Highway Garage, Office of the Indiana State Chemist: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/107ee7de/BJRoCoLr0Em8WFMBPGXCTQ?u=http://www.oisc.purdue.edu/ and via all of our online platforms including websites, email, and social media.
For questions about the Clean Sweep program, please reach out to Nathan Davis at 765-494-4331 or cleansweep@groups.purdue.edu