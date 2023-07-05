Besides meeting up with friends, enjoying great events and great food, there’s always the amusements to enjoy each evening of the fair, Tuesday through Saturday. The Newton County Fair is excited to announce The Carnival Company LLC will be at the Pun’kin Vine Fair. Expect to see several exciting attractions for youngsters and teens. Each night the rides will start up at 5:00 pm.
The Carnival Company LLC will offer a $25 bracelet every night so kids can ride all the rides ‘til they drop! To help offset the cost for Newton County kids, the NCEDC is helping cover the nightly cost. Kids (18 and under) in Newton County will only pay $5 each night. Don’t miss the great fun at the Newton County Fair!