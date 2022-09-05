CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Stay tuned for information about our weekly children programs in the upcoming weeks!
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on September 12th at 5:00 pm.
CERAMIC PUMPKIN PAINTING – Fall into the new season with the Brook Library! Join us on September 20th at 5:00 pm for a fun night of painting your own ceramic pumpkin set. This is a free event for ages 16 and older. Space is limited and reservation is required. To reserve your spot, call 219-275-2471.
BASKET WEAVING TAKE AND MAKE – Are you feeling crafty? Teens ages 12-18 can stop into the Brook Library and grab a Take and Make Kit containing everything they need to learn basic weaving skills. While supplies last. Be sure to send us photos of your completed art!
