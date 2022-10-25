TEEN SCENE FRIGHT FEST – This Halloween, live on the fright side! Teens (grades 6-12) are invited to come to the Brook Library on October 28 from 5-7 p.m. for a spook-tacular time as we watch a frightening movie and munch on popcorn. The movie is rated PG-13. Those 12 and under will need a permission form signed to attend. Forms can be picked up at the library. For more information on the movie title and event, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or call 219-275-2471.
TRICK-OR-TREATING – We want to see your costumes! Stop by the Brook Library on Halloween during operating hours (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) for treats and to take a turn in our Halloween photo booth.
PIE FIGHT FOOD DRIVE – One staff member will take a pie to the face and you get to help decide who! The Brook Library is running a food drive from November 1-30. Each staff member will have a tub with their name on it and the member with the most items in their box will get a pie in the face! Donations will go to Brook UMC's Food Pantry. Items must be non-perishable and not expired. Toiletries are also appreciated. Join us on December 2 to see which staff member won!
GET YOUR AFFAIRS IN ORDER SERIES: CODE RED – Join the Brook Library on November 8 at 6 p.m. for an information session presented by Purdue Extension - Newton County's Kathryn Weiss. Learn about contingency planning and why it is important for your family or business. This session is part one of a four-part series focusing on getting your affairs in order. Admission is free. Registration is preferred. Call 219-275-2471.
FRIDAY CRAFTERNOON – Spend your afternoon crafting with the Brook Library on November 11 at 1 p.m. as we sew fun trivets together using scrap material and clothesline. No experience is required; all techniques will be taught. Attendees are asked to bring: 12 fabric strips cut to 1 1/2 inches wide, color-coordinating thread, and a sewing machine if possible (limited extra machines will be available). To register, call 219-275-2471.
TEEN SCENE – Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come to the Brook Library on November 11 from 5-6 p.m. to make 3-D paper snowflakes! Call 219-275-2471 to register.
FAMILY FUN DAY – Everyone is invited to join the Brook Library for our monthly Family Fun Day from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on November 12. Bring the entire family and get in the giving spirit as we watch a classic Thanksgiving holiday movie and make our own birdseed pinecones! Open to all ages. Registration not required.
CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children's programs are back with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer weekly reading, game, and STEAM based programming for the 2022-2023 academic year. Programming will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3 p.m.
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4 p.m.
Tuesdays: HeyDay Tuesday (third-fifth grade) at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (Kindergarten-second grade) at 3:30 p.m.
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on November 1 at 5:30 p.m. for our monthly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on November 14 at 5 p.m.