TEEN SCENE FRIGHT FEST – This Halloween, live on the fright side! Teens (grades 6-12) are invited to come to the Brook Library on October 28 from 5-7 p.m. for a spook-tacular time as we watch a frightening movie and munch on popcorn. The movie is rated PG-13. Those 12 and under will need a permission form signed to attend. Forms can be picked up at the library. For more information on the movie title and event, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or call 219-275-2471.

TRICK-OR-TREATING – We want to see your costumes! Stop by the Brook Library on Halloween during operating hours (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) for treats and to take a turn in our Halloween photo booth.

