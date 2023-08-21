FAMILY FLICK FRIDAY – Join the Brook Library for Family Flick Fridays! One Friday a month we will feature a G or PG-rated movie on our big screen. Admission is free, and we'll even provide popcorn! This month’s feature will be on August 25 th at 5:00 pm. To see what movie is playing or for more information, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or check us out on Facebook.
CLOSING – We will be closed on September 4 th in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen on September 5 th with regular hours. Have a safe and happy holiday!
CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children programs are back starting in September with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer in-person, STEM based programming for the 2023-2024 academic year. Programming starts on September 11 th and will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 10:30 am
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:00 pm
Tuesdays: Heyday Tuesday (3 rd -5 th grade) at 4:00 pm
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2 nd grade) at 4:00 pm
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on September 11 th at 5:00 pm.