Hoopla Logo Final 1.2

Brook, IN – The film streaming service hoopla digital is now available for free at the Brook Public Library, according to information from the library staff. Library card holders can access more than 1,000,000 titles (movies, TV shows, audiobooks, eBooks, comics, and more). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app to their device.

hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and Internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.

Tags

Trending Food Videos