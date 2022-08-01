Brook, IN – The film streaming service hoopla digital is now available for free at the Brook Public Library, according to information from the library staff. Library card holders can access more than 1,000,000 titles (movies, TV shows, audiobooks, eBooks, comics, and more). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app to their device.
hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and Internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.
“We are extremely excited to be unrolling this to all of our patrons,” states Director Krissy Wright. “Satellite TV and streaming platforms continue to raise their prices. By offering this service to our patrons, we hope to help mitigate the need for multiple platforms in each household.”
Wright also hopes to attract new library users. “Libraries are so much more than books,” says Wright. “This is just one more way that we can serve our residents beyond the stereotypical library service. We hope that this attracts more people to become patrons and take advantage of our resources.”
The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each users experience.
For more information about this exciting new service available to the community, call 219-275-2471 or visit the Brook Library.