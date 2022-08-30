In Brook

CLOSING – We will be closed on September 5th in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen on September 6th with regular hours. Have a safe and happy holiday!

BASKET WEAVING TAKE AND MAKE – Are you feeling crafty? Teens ages 12-18 can stop into the Brook Library and grab a Take and Make Kit containing everything they need to learn basic weaving skills. While supplies last. Be sure to send us photos of your completed art!

