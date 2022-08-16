DIY PAPERWEIGHT PHOTO HOLDER – Join the Brook Library on August 23rd at 5:00 pm as they learn how to use jewelry making tools to manipulate wire as they turn boring landscape rocks into cute desk accessories! This is a free program open to anyone ages 16+. Call 219-275-2471 to register.
BASKET WEAVING TAKE AND MAKE – Are you feeling crafty? Teens ages 12-18 can stop into the Brook Library and grab a Take and Make Kit containing everything they need to learn basic weaving skills. While supplies last. Be sure to send us photos of your completed art!