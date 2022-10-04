CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children programs are back with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer weekly reading, game, and STEAM based programming for the 2022-2023 academic year. Programming will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:00 pm
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4:00 pm
Tuesdays: HeyDay Tuesday (3rd -5th grade) at 3:30 pm
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2nd grade) at 3:30 pm
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on October 10th at 5:00 pm.
TEEN SCENE HALLOWEEN PARTY – Let’s have some skele-fun! Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come to the Brook Library on October 14th from 5-6:00 pm for our Teen Scene Halloween Party! Costumes are optional. Call 219-275-2471 to register.
PEEK-A-BOO HALLOWEEN TUMBLERS – Join the Brook Library as we brew up some mischief this Halloween! On October 18th at 5 pm, come design your own perfect Halloween accessory with a thrilling peek-a-boo tumbler. This event is open to anyone ages 18 and older. Call 219-275-2471 to register.
FAMILY FUN DAY – Everyone is invited to join the Brook Library for our Family Fun Day on October 22nd, from 10:30-11:30 am! Bring the entire family and get in the Halloween spirit as you make fun shape monsters and try your luck at Bingo. If you are feeling extra festive, come decked out in your best Halloween costume! Open to all ages. Registration not required.